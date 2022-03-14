The bench trial of a 22-year-old Rock Island man in connection with an infant’s death continued Monday in Rock Island County Court.

Mateo Williams faces a murder charge in connection with the death of a 4-mont-old infant on March 10, 2020, court records show. The trial is expected to last five days, court records show.

Also facing a murder charge in connection with the death is the child’s mother, Tanda Allee, 25, also of Rock Island.

Each is being held on $2 million bond in Rock Island County Jail, according to court records.

The incident in 2020

On the morning of March 10, Rock Island Police and Emergency Services responded to the 400 block of 12th Avenue about a non-responsive 4-month old, police said.

The infant, identified as Elias S. Austin, was declared dead. It was suspected that foul play was involved when multiple fractures were found throughout the infant boy’s body, law enforcement said.

An autopsy was conducted March 11 and preliminary results concluded the cause of death was blunt-force head trauma.

The baby also had multiple skull fractures, bone fractures, and other injuries consistent with abuse, officials said.

On March 13, Allee and Williams were charged with murder. Each is being held on $2 million bond in Rock Island County Jail.

Allee was in a relationship with Williams, officials said. An older sibling was removed from the home and placed in foster care. No injuries were found on that child.

Allee is set for a plea hearing March 24, according to court records.