“What they say about me?”

That’s one of numerous SnapChat messages that were part of the evidence Friday in the trial of a suspect in the 2021 slaying of a 14-year-old boy.

Earlier this week, 19-year-old Chrystian Smith has appeared in Scott County Court, where a jury continues to hear evidence in the case.

Chrystian Smith (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

Shortly before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, Davenport Police were called to the area of 13th and Farnam streets for a report of gunfire and vehicles chasing each other. Police say two suspects fired at the victim, striking him once, then took off.

Officers didn’t find anyone injured at the time. But on Thursday, Feb. 25, 14-year-old Jamon Winfrey was found deceased with a gunshot wound in a yard in the 1300 block of Farnam Street.

About 20 people gathered in the quiet courtroom. Davenport Police Officers, including Sgt. Jordan Sander, gave their testimony Friday.

Sander presented surveillance video from the time of the incident. He read the jury numerous SnapChat messages from Smith to another person.

“What they say about me?” Smith asked the other person, who had spoken with law enforcement. In another message, Smith said he planned to say he was at home.

One SnapChat message shows a tombstone. Sander said that person’s death caused a splinter between the MMG and Savage Life gangs.

The trial will continue next week in Scott County Court. Another suspect, John Hanes, is tentatively set for trial in February 2023.