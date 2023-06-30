A 23-year-old suspect in the death of a 34-year-old Knox County Deputy is set for a trial in Henry County, court records show.

A trial is set for Daylon Richardson, of Granite City, Ill., to last for two weeks – from Oct. 23-Nov. 3 – in Henry County Court.

Suspect Daylon Richardson from Granite City appears in Henry County Court.

The incident

On April 29, 2022, about 8 a.m., Galesburg Police responded to a 911 call of a suspect with a gun at the Circle K Gas Station on Main Street in Galesburg. Two Galesburg Officers found the suspect vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop, a news release says.

Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Weist began setting up spike strips at the intersection of U.S. Highway 150 at 150 Avenue in Henry County, Ill. He was struck by the suspect vehicle, which crashed in a field north of the intersection.

Deputy Nick Weist (Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

Galesburg Officers apprehended Richardson after a brief foot pursuit, a news release says.

Richardson faces charges

Richardson faces multiple charges in connection with the case. He is being held at the Henry County Jail.

In Illinois, a murder charge can mean a life sentence or a sentence of not less than 20 years and not more than 60 years in prison.

Richardson has pleaded not guilty to murder/intent to kill/injure, murder/strong probability to kill/injury, felon in possession of a firearm – prior, aggravated fleeing/bodily injury; and improper traffic lane usage, court records say.