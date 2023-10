A jury trial date has been set for a woman accused of hoarding nearly two hundred dogs in Mercer County.

Karen Plambeck (photo: Mercer County Jail)

Karen Plambeck made an appearance in court October 16. She appeared in custody with her attorney to discuss the pretrial conference delay requested by the defense. The pretrial conference and plea by Plambeck was set for November 21 at 9:00 a.m.

A jury trial for Plambeck is scheduled for February 26 to March 1, 2024.