An 18-year-old Moline man faces a felony charge after Iowa State Police say he drove more than 120 mph as he eluded law enforcement.

Davion Hicks, faces a felony charge of eluding and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of controlled substance – marijuana – first offense, court records say.

About 12:01 a.m. Thursday, an Iowa State Trooper was working a stationary radar positioned on I-74 westbound near the Lincoln Road overpass in an active construction zone, affidavits say.

The trooper saw a light-colored sedan traveling east from the Mississippi River bridge at a high rate of speed.

“I activated the rear antenna of my radar unit with a resulting speed of 100 mph, which I was able to lock in,” the trooper writes in the affidavit.

As the vehicle approached the cruiser, the trooper exited the median in plain view of the vehicle and began to safely catch up. The other vehicle sped up, increasing its speed into the lane section of the active work zone, the affidavit says.

The suspect vehicle, instead of slowing down, drove around the work-zone cones into the lane that was closed with workers and machines passing the vehicle, the affidavit says.

The affidavit says the vehicle did not slow or stop, and increased its speeds in excess of 120 mph between Kimberly Road and 53rd Street.

As the vehicle was approaching the I-80 interchange, it went from the fast lane, cutting off a vehicle, and taking the I-80 eastbound exit. and continued to drive recklessly through the curve of the exit.

As it entered onto I-80 it again accelerated to speeds in excess of 100 mph while in the posted 65 mph zone, and continue for about three miles before it pulled to the shoulder.

A search of the car was conducted after a bag of marijuana was in plain view on the passenger seat. Along with the bag of marijuana a full un-smoked marijuana blunt was located along with a half-smoked marijuana blunt in the center counsel area of the vehicle. During the search it was also noted that the driver’s seat belt had been buckled behind the driver, and he had not been wearing it while he was eluding, the affidavit says.

Hicks “showed no remorse for his actions or care for life of anyone other than himself. The only reason he became upset was knowing he was being charged with a felony and not being able to purchase any more firearms,” the trooper wrote in the affidavit.

Hicks was released on bond from Scott County Jail to appear Sept. 16 at a preliminary hearing in Scott County Court.