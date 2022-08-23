A 25-year-old Walcott man with methamphetamine faces multiple charges after an Iowa State Trooper stopped him for speeding in a stolen truck.

Austin Ramirez faces a felony charge of second-degree theft, aggravated misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and driving while barred, and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine – first offense, court records say.

Shortly after 3 a.m. Monday, a trooper saw a dark-colored Ford truck speeding westbound on Interstate 74. As the vehicle approached the trooper’s stationary position near the Lincoln Road Overpass, it was clocked at 96 mph in a 55 mph zone, arrest affidavits say.

The trooper made a traffic stop as the vehicle exited onto Middle Road. The truck did not have registration plates and was heavily damaged, affidavits say.

Ramirez had no information on the truck, which was reported stolen during a burglary in Davenport, arrest affidavits say. “Ramirez claimed he had purchased the truck two days prior but had zero paperwork for the vehicle,” affidavits say.

Ramirez was taken into custody and a search of his person produced a “meth bubble” (or pipe) along with a bag used to carry his meth. A search of the truck was then conducted with more meth found, along with marijuana. “Ramirez was honest and admitted to being a meth and marijuana user,” affidavits say.

Ramirez was transported to Scott County Jail, where he is being held on $10,000 bond. He is set for a preliminary hearing in Scott County Court on Sept. 1.