A 27-year-old Wheatland, Iowa, man faces a felony charge after an Iowa State Trooper said he drove a motorcycle more than 120 mph while he eluded the trooper.

Dakota Russell faces a felony charge of eluding and a serious misdemeanor charge of operating while under the influence – first offense, court records say.

About 2 a.m. Saturday, an Iowa State Trooper saw a Harley motorcycle traveling west on Interstate 74 from the Mississippi River Bridge. Affidavits say the vehicle was recorded going 104 mph in a 55 mph.

The trooper caught up to the motorcycle as it was going over the Kimberly Road overpass, and the bike continued to accelerate and actively elude the trooper, affidavits say.

“I informed State Radio of the pursuit and gave chase as the bike increased its speed in excess of 120 mph in a posted 65 mph zone before the rear end began to wobble,” the trooper says in affidavits. “The driver then slowed to 100 mph and continued on I-74 westbound towards I-80 westbound.”

The bike then continued onto I-80 before taking Highway 61 northbound. The driver then exited onto 210th and began heading east at speeds of 90 mph before deciding to pull over and give up near the Jersey Ridge intersection, affidavits say.

After Russell was taken into custody, he informed an Eldridge Officer that he had been drinking earlier in the night. He also had bloodshot, watery eyes, a strong odor of alcohol and impaired balance, affidavits say.

Russell said when he saw the cruiser he panicked and that’s when he decided to run, affidavits say.

“Russell was willing to participate in the Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus test showing four clues of impairment. He then declined to participate in both the walk and turn test because of a back injury, affidavits say.

Russell then declined to give a sample of his breath. He was allowed to make phone calls for advice before refusing to give a sample of his breath, affidavits say.

Russell, who was released on bond, is set for a preliminary hearing Aug. 23 in Scott County Court.