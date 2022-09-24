A 31-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after a state trooper says he drove more than 80 mph then crashed into a tree.

Kendale Turner faces felony charges of second-degree criminal mischief and eluding, along with a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – marijuana – first offense, court records say.

An Iowa State Trooper saw a silver Dodge Charger traveling west on Interstate 74 near the State Street underpass shortly after 10:15 p.m. Thursday, arrest affidavits say. The vehicle, which did not have a registration plate, was going 71 mph in a posted 55 mph zone.

The trooper safely caught up to the Charger as it exited for Middle Road. The vehicle actively eluded the trooper, and continued west on Locust Street at speeds of more than 80 mph in a 35 mph “while weaving through traffic, making unsafe passes and failing to use his turn signal,” affidavits say, adding Turner drove “extremely recklessly and extremely fast.”

The trooper lost sight of the vehicle at one point, then was notified by Davenport Police Department dispatch that a silver car had struck a tree near the trooper’s location.

The car had struck a tree owned by the city of Davenport in the center median of the street, “and the reason for the crash was due to his excessive speed while eluding law enforcement. The cost for replacing a tree of that size will be in excess of 1,500 dollars,” affidavits say.

Neighbors had helped Turner out of the driver’s seat.

According to affidavits, Turner had multiple active warrants for his arrest and “has a history of eluding law enforcement in motor vehicles,” affidavits say. “He was involved in a pursuit with Knox County Sheriff’s Office in November of 2016.”

“After taking a look at the vehicle no insurance was located inside the vehicle, the driver’s seat belt was not locked in place and not in use during the crash and the odor of marijuana was present and a small amount located,” affidavits say. An adequate search of the vehicle could not be conducted because of the damage of the vehicle.

According to affidavits, Turner was transported to Genesis Medical Center – East Campus, where he was admitted for a fracture in his right heel/ankle “which is consistent with the driver pushing down on the pedals before impact with the tree.”

Law enforcement officers stayed with Turner during his stay in the hospital because of his history of fleeing and the amount of warrants and pending charges, affidavits say.

Tuner, who is being held on a total $30,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing Sept. 22 in Scott County Court.