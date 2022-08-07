A 34-year-old Davenport man faces multiple charges after a state trooper says he led a high-speed chase with drugs, alcohol and a gun in his car.

Thomas Banks faces felony charges of controlled substance violation, eluding, used or expired drug tax stamp, operating while under the influence – third offense, and control of a firearm by a felon; an aggravated misdemeanor charge of driving while barred; and serious misdemeanor charges of driving while his license was denied or revoked and possession or carrying of dangerous weapons while under the influence, court records say,

The incident

Shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday, an Iowa State Trooper saw a dark-colored Pontiac Grand Prix traveling westbound on Interstate 74 above the posted speed limit – 78 in a 55 mph zone, arrest affidavits say.

The trooper tried to stop the vehicle as it was approaching the exit for Spruce Hills Road. The vehicle began to slow and pull to the shoulder “when the driver began throwing baggies of suspected narcotics out of the vehicle,” affidavits say.

The driver then began to accelerate and actively elude the trooper, and a pursuit began westbound on Interstate 74, reaching speeds of more than 95 mph in a posted 55 mph zone, affidavits say.

The Pontiac continued to travel recklessly; failing to maintain its lane, making unsafe passes, speeding in excess of 25 mph and failing to use a turn signal. The vehicle then exited southbound onto Brady Street, failing to obey the traffic control device at 65th street before turning westbound into the Americana neighborhood, affidavits say.

The pursuit ended when the driver – later identified as Banks – failed to maintain control, drove off of the road and struck a fire hydrant, affidavits say.

He then fled on foot along with three other unidentified passengers. The trooper caught Banks during a short foot pursuit, affidavits say.

“While speaking with Banks I could smell the strong odor of alcohol emanating from his person and breath accompanied by bloodshot watery eyes, unsteady gait/impaired balance and slow responses to simple questions,” the trooper wrote in the affidavits.

A search of the car was conducted because of the odor of marijuana and a pistol being left in plain view of the passenger area of the vehicle. The pistol was recovered along with a small amount of marijuana and open containers of alcohol all around the vehicle. Banks was then transported to Scott County Jail, affidavits say.

Law enforcement then searched for what was tossed out the window at the beginning of the pursuit, and a K9 found 38.34 grams of pills that tested positive for methamphetamine, affidavits say. Banks refused field sobriety tests.

“Banks has multiple prior OWIs and felony convictions,” arrest affidavits say.

He is being held on $50,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail, and is set for a preliminary hearing Aug. 16 in Scott County Court.