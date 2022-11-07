A 21-year-old Davenport man faces charges after state troopers allege he led Iowa State Patrol in a vehicle pursuit, then threw a gun as he ran away.

Jhakari Davis faces a felony charge of interference with officials acts – firearm, and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of eluding – speeding more than 25 miles over the speed limit, court records say.

Jhakari Davis (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Iowa State Patrol attempted a traffic stop in the area of West 53rd Street and Welcome Way on a red Pontiac Grand Prix, arrest affidavits say.

According to affidavits, Davis, the driver, failed to stop for a fully marked squad car with visual and audible warning signals activated.

Davis accelerated rapidly, leading officers on a pursuit. During the pursuit, Davis reached speeds of more than 25 mph over the posted speed limit, affidavits say.

According to affidavits, he eventually pulled over and ran from the vehicle in the 700 block of West 61st Street. He did not stop when an officer told him to stop.

While he was running, he threw a black handgun (Smith and Wesson Shield 9mm) that later was recovered by officers while walking the path of the foot pursuit. After he was read his Miranda Rights, Davis admitted he had the firearm and said he bought it a few days before, according to affidavits.

Iowa State Troopers say Davis drove “in a reckless manner making illegal passes, crossing the center line and driving into the oncoming lanes of traffic during the pursuit,” according to affidavits.

Affidavits say Davis “showed a wanton disregard for the safety of others,” and failed to stop at stop signs and red lights during the pursuit.

Davis is being held on $5,000 bond in Scott County Jail. He is set for a preliminary hearing Nov. 16 in Scott County Court.