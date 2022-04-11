An injured 30-year-old driver faces a driving-under-the-influence charge after his truck went airborne in a crash about 3:30 a.m. Monday on Interstate 88 westbound at Interstate 80 in Rock Island County.

Brian Aguilar Hernandez, of Lombard, was driving a 2020 white Ford truck west on Interstate 88 near exit ramp 4A from Interstate 80 westbound to Illinois Route 5 eastbound, according to a news release from Illinois State Police.

For unknown reasons, the truck left the roadway to the right, crossed over the ramp and behind the guardrail. It then traveled through the ditch and at the hill embankment, went airborne before it hit the overpass pillar, the release says.

Hernandez was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the release says. He was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal transportation of alcohol, improper lane usage, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, driving while his license was suspended and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, the release says.