Two suspects were arrested early Thursday after law enforcement responded to a burglar alarm and a chase ensued.

Shortly before 12:15 a.m. Thursday, Galesburg Police and Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an AT&T retail store at 506 Knox Square Drive, Suite 1, for a burglar alarm., a news release says.

Officers found damage to a rear door but no entry was gained. Shortly after 1:30 a.m., officers responded back to the same location for a second alarm, the release says.

A Knox County Deputy saw a vehicle flee from the business and someone ran from the area. Knox County Deputies pursued the vehicle north on Seminary Street and then east on Route 34. The vehicle was involved in a crash in the 2200 Block of Route 34, the release says..

The driver tried to run away but deputies apprehended him.

Galesburg Police Department responded to the business, where they discovered forcible entry had been made.

A Galesburg Police K9 tracked the suspect who had run away to Casey’s General Store, 2364 N. Seminary St., where he was taken into custody.

The driver was identified as Byron A. Williams, 27. Jameel G. Hughes, 27, was identified as the man who ran from the scene.

Williams was charged with the burglary, theft over $500, criminal damage over $500, aggravated battery of a peace officer, aggravated assault of a peace officer, aggravated reckless driving, aggravated fleeing and eluding, along with various other traffic related charges, the release says.

Hughes was charged with burglary, theft over $500, and criminal damage over $500. The incident remains under investigation with the possibility of additional charges being added, the release says.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Galesburg Police Department/Knox County Sheriff’s Office at 309-343-9151 or Crime Stoppers, 309-344-0044, or www.galesburgcrimestoppers.com.