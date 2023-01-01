Two suspects were arrested for murder and robbery, both in the first degree.

The Clinton Police Department responded to a shooting on Sunday, January 1 at 2:11 a.m. in the 400 block of Glenwood Place in Clinton. When officers arrived, they found a victim with a gunshot wound. The man, identified as Randy R. Weimerskirch, 42, of Clinton, was transported to Mercy One where he was pronounced dead.

Clinton Police, along with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, arrested Justice K. Foley, 24, and Kimberly A. Hammond, 25, for murder in the first degree and robbery in the first degree.

Justice Foley (L) and Kimberly Hammond (photos: Clinton Police Department)

A third suspect, Donivan W.J. Chambers, 28, was arrested for accessory after the fact.

Donivan W.J. Chambers (photo: Clinton Police Department)

The Clinton Police Department is continuing Investigation into the incident.