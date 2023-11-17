Two suspects were arrested following a high speed pursuit that ended in Davenport.

On November 16 at approximately 8:30 p.m., a police pursuit with a stolen black Chevrolet Suburban with no registration came into Iowa from Illinois on I-74. According to a release, the suspect vehicle ran numerous stop signs and drove at a high rate of speed through Davenport. The pursuit ended in the 4800 block of Division St., where a male suspect took off on foot. The suspect hid in a yard until a K-9 found him.

Chad Erwin (L) and Elizabeth Whittle (Scott County Jail)

Chad Erwin, 39, was taken into custody and charged with eluding, theft 2nd, OWI 1st and other traffic charges. Elizabeth Whittle, 35, who was in the vehicle with Lewis, was arrested and charged with theft 2nd.