Two boys face felony charges after a gunfire incident in East Moline on Sunday afternoon.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., East Moline Police were dispatched to Gas N Dash Mart, 809 19th St., for a report of gunfire in the 900 block of 21st Street, a news release says.

Officers found shell casings in the area. They spoke with witnesses, who said three vehicles – a white car, a black truck and a silver car with no back window – were involved. Witnesses said they saw one person point a handgun at the white car, the release says.

Officers found the silver vehicle with no rear window and conducted an investigative stop on the vehicle in the 100 block of 2nd Street in Silvis, where the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office and Hampton Police assisted.

Three boys were in the car. During a search of one of them, officers found a loaded handgun on his person. The black truck, which had been shot multiple times, also was found.

The white sedan has not been found as of Monday, police say. No injuries were reported, the release says.

The three boys were taken into custody and interviewed by detectives. Two face charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon (Class 4 felony) and are being held at the Mary Davis Juvenile Detention Center. The third was released to his parents., the release says.

The case continues to be actively investigated, police say. Police ask anyone with more information to contact East Moline Police at 309-752-1555 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.