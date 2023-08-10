Two Davenport men were sentenced to federal prison for racketeering and weapons charges.

According to a release, on Tuesday, August 8, Najawaun Marcus Quinn, 26, was sentenced to

408 months in federal prison for assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering, use and carry a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence and felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Dimetri Alexander Smith, 30, was sentenced to 400 months in federal prison for two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering and two counts of use and carry a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. In February 2023, both were found guilty of the charges following a jury trial.

Najawaun Marcus Quinn (L) and Dimetri Alexander Smith (photos: Scott County Jail)

According to public court documents and evidence presented at trial, Quinn and Smith were

involved in multiple shootings in 2016 and 2017. In October 2016, Quinn and others encountered a man with whom he had been feuding, sitting in a parked car at his residence on North Division Street in Davenport. After parking, Quinn approached the man on foot. Quinn fired numerous rounds at the man while he sat in his car, and the man sustained a gunshot wound.

In January 2017, Smith, and co-defendants Austin Ruiz and Olajuwan Culbreath were at

the NorthPark Mall, when they saw a rival. Smith, Ruiz and Culbreath went to their

vehicle, where they had firearms. When they saw the rival, Smith and Ruiz chased him through

the mall parking lot and shoot at him.

Olajuwan Culbreath and Austin Ruiz (Scott County Jail)

In February 2017, Quinn, Smith, co-defendants Culbreath and Darion Gardner and

other associates started an altercation at a concert at the Hotel Davenport. During the altercation, Gardner shot and killed one male victim and injured another.

In April 2017, Smith and Ruiz were at Centennial Park in Davenport when they saw a

man who recently robbed another associate. Ruiz, armed with a firearm, got out

of their vehicle to confront the man. The men struggled over the firearm, which discharged,

striking the man in the foot. Smith then joined the altercation, choking the man to

unconsciousness.

Following their prison terms, both Quinn and Smith must each serve five years of

supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

In April 2023, Ruiz was sentenced to 202 months in prison, and Culbreath was sentenced

to 152 months in prison. In December 2022, Gardner was sentenced to 450 months in prison.

The Davenport Police Department led the investigation, with assistance from the Peoria Police Department. “We are proud of the hard work and dedication of our investigators and continued

partnership with federal prosecutors to bring violent offenders to justice,” Davenport Police Chief Jeffery E. Bladel said. “Partnerships such as these are vital to keeping our community safe.”



