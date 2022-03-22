Two of the five dogs rescued in Fruitland that were featured in on a Local 4 News story Friday have been adopted.

Two more were spayed and neutered Friday and should be ready for adoption this week, animal rescuers said. Another 10 dogs will be spayed and neutered next week. All the other dogs continue to be housed and treated at the Muscatine Humane Society.

The rescue

On Thursday, Feb. 10th 2022, the Muscatine Police Department, with assistance from Muscatine Animal Control and the Muscatine Humane Society, rescued 42 dogs from a single mobile home in Fruitland, Iowa.

That day, police received an anonymous tip regarding allegations of animal neglect occurring at 150 Main Street, Fruitland. The tip alleged that a couple were living in a mobile home with an excessive amount of dogs, according to a Feb. 17 release. The overcrowded conditions in the mobile home were suspected of causing severe health issues for the dogs.

Muscatine Animal Control Officer Courtney Patel investigated the anonymous tip, and discovered that an excessive amount of dogs were housed in the mobile home, and concerns of overcrowding and unsanitary conditions were identified, the release said. In conjunction with the Muscatine Police Department, a search warrant was obtained for removal of the animals.

Officials were able to rescue 42 dogs from inside the mobile home. The conditions of the mobile home were considered unsafe for the animals because of the excessive amount of animal waste present, as well as a lack of access to adequate food and medical care, police said.

Court documents list 27 adult dogs, 10 senior dogs, and five puppies less than a year old. All the dogs “had significant feces and urine on their bodies, especially their feet, along with limited, if any, opportunity to go outside,” court documents say.

In accordance with Iowa Code 717B.5, which outlines the rescue of threatened animals, the Muscatine Police Department worked with the Muscatine Humane Society to take over possession, care, and maintenance of the animals while the investigation continues.