Two Princeton residents who face multiple felony child-abuse charges are set to appear in January in Scott County Court.

Garrison Gardner, 44, faces eight charges of second-degree sexual abuse and eight charges of lascivious acts with a child – solicitation, court records show.

Rebecca Anderson, 29, faces 12 charges of second-degree sexual abuse, four charges of incest and four charges of lascivious acts with a child – fondle or touch, court records show.

In arrest affidavits, law enforcement alleges Gardner sexually abused a child in incidents that “started in Colorado and continued in Princeton.” The incidents occurred three to four times a week in Princeton between October 2022 through July 2023, affidavits show.

Law enforcement also alleges that Gardner “knowingly punished the minor with excessive punishments” that included being locked in a bedroom for several hours/days, hitting with a black leather belt, standing for long periods in a corner, and depriving the child of food, arrest affidavits show.

In arrest affidavits, law enforcement alleges Anderson sexually abused a child in Princeton between October 2022 through July 2023, more than once and possibly up to four times.

Anderson, who is being held in Scott County Jail on a total $200,000 cash-only bond, has pleaded not guilty, court records say. Pretrial conferences are set for Jan. 12 in Scott County Court.

Gardner, who is being held in Scott County Jail on a total $200,000 cash-only bond, has pleaded not guilty, court records say. Pretrial conferences are set for Jan. 19 in Scott County Court.