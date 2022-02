Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries about 4:30 p.m. Friday after gunfire in Moline.

Police set up a crime-scene and investigated the area of 14th Street and 12th Avenue. Officers at the scene said the shooting was not random. As of 5 p.m., police did not have a suspect in custody in connection to the incident.

Rock island County Deputies assisted Moline Police at the scene. Local 4 News will provide details when they become available.