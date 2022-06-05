A 40-year-old Des Moines man has been released on his own recognizance after Bettendorf Police found him in a U-Haul van with methamphetamine, prescription drugs and an expensive surveyor tool.

Richard Eatwell faces felony charges of first-degree theft and possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent offense, and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of prescription drugs, court records say.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, Bettendorf Police were called to the area of Prestwick Court in Bettendorf for a suspicious U-Haul van that was stopping at newly built houses, arrest affidavits say.

Officers located the van parked in a driveway in the 4800 block of Lakeside Drive. Officers made consensual contact with the occupants inside the van, affidavits say.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, the driver admitted he pulled into the driveway to avoid law enforcement. Eatwell was a passenger in the van, affidavits say.

The driver of the vehicle gave verbal consent for a search. Inside the vehicle in an orange bag was 2.77 grams (total package weight) of methamphetamine. Also in the orange bag were 17 Alprazolam in a clear bag, affidavits say.

Alprazolam is a prescribed drug. Neither person in the vehicle had a prescription for the drug, which is used to treat anxiety and panic disorders. It is also known as Xanax.

In the orange bag was a black digital scale with white residue. Eatwell has multiple possession of controlled-substance convictions in the state of Iowa. The orange bag was between the two seats inside the front of the van, in arm’s reach of both occupants, affidavits say.

In the back of the U-Haul was a surveyor tool reported stolen out of Polk County Iowa. The owner of the stolen tool valued the property to be worth over $10,000, affidavits say.

Eatwell is set for a preliminary hearing on June 21 in Scott County Court, court records say.