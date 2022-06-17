On Friday, an uncle convicted in the slaying of his nephew in Riverdale in 2019 was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison.

According to court documents, 54-year-old Brian Duque was ordered to be transported to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center, Coralville, into the custody of the Iowa Department of Corrections. Duque is to serve 10 years in prison with credit for time served, documents say.

Brian Duque was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter after a Scott County jury reached a verdict Friday, April 8.

Duque was a suspect in the fatal shooting of Terry Warner on Dec. 7, 2019, in their shared home on Fenno Drive in Riverdale.

Terry Warner (state’s exhibit in the case.)

Duque, who appeared with his attorney when the verdict was read in Scott County Court, was taken back to Scott County Jail. He remained there until his sentencing.

Duque faced a charge of first-degree murder, but the jury had the option to consider other charges, and chose the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter.

Upon conviction, first-degree murder – a Class A felony – is punishable by a life sentence. Voluntary manslaughter is a class C felony, which carries a prison term of up 10 years, along with a fine of $1,000 to $10,000, under Iowa law.

The 2019 incident

After Duque and Warner argued about the condition of the house and who did and did not do chores. Duque retrieved a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun and fired one round, striking Warner. Warner died from his injuries, law enforcement said.

A model inmate

According to a letter from Jennifer Rice, program coordinator, Scott County Jail, Duque was a “model inmate” since his incarceration date of Dec. 7, 2019. The letter is included in court documents.

“Brian was helpful in the housing unit and did not cause issues with the housing officers,” Rice said. He also completed a cognitive-restructuring program, she said, that “addresses the basic core problems of distorted thinking.”

“Brian worked with his peers in group on self awareness, improving his quality of life and working on personal growth to develop his role in the community,” she wrote.