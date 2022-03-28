Every day, for 40 years, her mother has wondered where Regina McCorkle is.

Jean McCorkle, of Moline, is a woman of great faith who prays every day that she will see her daughter again.

Regina McCorkle went missing Aug. 14, 1981, from their home in East Moline. She was 19 when she left her belongings, and her 18-month-old son CJ, behind.

Her mother well remembers the day Gina, who would be 60 now, went missing.

She told her mother she was going to take a friend to look for a job. She had a on a blue night shirt, her mother remembers.

Mrs. McCorkle worked at Case IH at the time, and was getting ready to go to work. “She told me she as going to take a friend to look for a job. I left home about 6:30 that morning on my way to work.”

“All that day I had this odd feeling that something wasn’t right,” Mrs. McCorkle said.

Mrs. McCorkle was startled to see Gina’s Mustang still in the driveway when she returned home from work.

“When I got home, it was about a quarter to 4,” she said. “I saw Gina’s car parked in back of the garage.”

Mrs. McCorkle discovered both screen doors on the house were locked, so she got in through a window.

“CJ was in the bedroom,” she said. “I know he couldn’t have been there too long. The only thing he could say was ‘Mommy door. Mommy door.’”

“There was nothing disturbed in the house. Whoever came and got her, she knew them, because she had to let them in,” Mrs. McCorkle remembers. The only items missing were Regina’s night shirt and the top sheet off her bed.

Mrs. McCorkle called the police, who told her she needed to wait 48 hours before Gina could be reported as missing.

“No way she would leave her baby in the house alone,” Mrs. McCorkle says.

Regina worked at a janitorial business at Rock Island Arsenal. During the day she went to college.

“They tried to convince me that she went to the store,” her mother says. ““Whoever had been in the house, I think they knew my pattern. They knew when I would get home. Because the baby didn’t look like he was in any distress or anything.”

Mrs. McCorkle began to call family members and neighbors, but no one else knew where Gina was, either.

Mrs. McCorkle didn’t sleep that night. “I didn’t sleep for moths. I didn’t eat. All I did was cry. I was like a zombie.”

The next day, she called the FBI.

“They asked me if she was white or Black. I’m like what difference does it make? That’s my baby.”

She remembers East Moline Police called in a psychic.

“We walked up and down Credit Island. I don’t know what I would have done if I had stumbled onto my baby,” Mrs. McCorkle says.

For about two weeks the psychic worked with police, “then she called it off and said she feared for her life.”

Occasionally, law enforcement would discover a body, but the people they found never were not Gina.

Gina’s boyfriend took a polygraph test, and passed. Her ex-husband did not want to take a polygraph, Mrs. McCorkle remembers.

Next week, we will learn what it’s been like for Jean McCorkle, and her grandson, to wonder for two lifetimes where a loving daughter and mother has vanished.

Meanwhile, if you have any tips or memories that would help police give peace to this family, please call East Moline Police at 309-752-1555.