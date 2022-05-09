Her shoes and her keys were found beside her car. And within hours, a missing news anchor became a news story that continues to be scrutinized in a case that remains unsolved nearly 27 years later.

Jodi Sue Huisentruit, 27 when she went missing, is the subject of podcasts, at least one book, and numerous true-crime specials. Her case is among those listed the Iowa Cold Cases website.

Jodi went missing from the Key Apartments, 600 N. Kentucky Ave., in Mason City, Iowa, on June 27, 1995, when she didn’t show up for work.

About 4:30 a.m. that Tuesday, law enforcement officials Jodi, who was an anchor on the CBS affiliate KIMT-TV, was abducted from the parking lot of her apartment.

When she hadn’t arrived at work by 4 a.m., her producer called her – and Jodi answered, saying she had overslept and would be at the station soon.

That was the last time anyone talked with Jodi.

When police were called about 7 a.m., they saw Jodi’s belongings, including her purse and a pair of shoes, strewn around the parking lot.

The key to her car was inside the driver’s side door, and it was bent. Police saw drag marks on the pavement.

Police have received thousands of tips in the cold case, which remains open to this day.

Jodi was declared legally dead in May 2001. Although various people have theories about who abducted her, there never has been an arrest in this case. John Vansice, Jodi’s neighbor and friend, told police he and Jodi had watched a video taken of her birthday party the night before.

A person of interest in the case, he has long denied any involvement in her disappearance.

Internet sleuths and podcast hosts have devoted hours to poring through records, talking to neighbors and anyone who knew Jodi. The case, at first a story with regional interest, drew – and continues to draw – national attention, especially through podcasts and the Find Jodi website.

Although the years have passed, someone still might have a tip that will help police with this case., please call Mason City Police at 641-421-3636