Steve Asplund, of Moline, would be 60 now.

He was 32 when he disappeared on Jan. 9, 1994. He left a friend’s Moline residence in the area of 4th Street and 20th Avenue in his Ford Mustang and vanished.

Steve was doing a remodeling project at home and went to his friend’s house to borrow a caulking gun. At 7:30 p.m. he left for home, which was close by.

He never made it home. When he hadn’t shown up by 6 a.m. the next day, his fiancée began to search for him and reported him missing to Moline Police.

His 1987 Ford Mustang was found abandoned in a parking lot at the 13th Street landing at the base of the Interstate 74 Bridge in Bettendorf. Evidence gathered from the car was inconclusive.

In August of 1994, Steve’s medical insurance card was found on the rail of a foot bridge at Loud Thunder Forest Preserve in Rock Island County. Officers searched the river below for his body but found nothing related to the case.

At the time, police said they thought the card was placed there deliberately, possibly by someone who found it somewhere. It may have been lost before Steve disappeared, though, and may not have any connection to his disappearance.

For many years, police tried to find a man with a beard who was a possible witness. The man was described as having a tattoo of the letters “HR” on the back of his left hand, and he wore a Green Bay Packers jacket.

That person was identified by police in 2014 but his identity never was not publicized.

Steve worked for a Quad-City tool-and-die maker at the time of his disappearance. Law enforcement and Steve’s family think foul play was involved. Steve’s credit cards have not been used, and no money has been withdrawn from his bank account.

In 2018, Moline Police asked for help from the community in a news release:

On January 11, Steve’s vehicle a red Ford Mustang was found unoccupied near the base of Interstate 74 Bridge in Bettendorf.

It has been 24 years since anyone saw or heard from Steve, who has seemingly vanished without a trace.

Over the course of the last few years we have conducted advanced testing on items of evidence that wasn’t available in 1994 and are continuing to use the technological advances in science to pursue justice in this case.

We believe it is impossible to vanish without a trace and believe someone knows something about what happened to Steve on that Sunday evening 24 years ago.

We need the community’s help to bring Steve home and give his family the answers they deserve.

If you have information regarding the missing person case of Steve Asplund please contact the Moline Police at 309-524-2140 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.