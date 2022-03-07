Fred Hare still misses his big brother 18 years after he disappeared.

Kevin Griebel was 17 years older than Fred, who was 20 when Kevin went missing from Maquoketa on Feb. 26, 2004.

“He was always the life of the room. He was the biggest person in the room,” Griebel said. “I remember he came in the house one time and smacked his head right on the door. He always had to duck.”

They were good friends who happened to be siblings.

“We never looked at it as half brothers. We were always brothers,” Fred said.

Kevin Griebel (contributed photo)

“Some dude was right behind him,” Fred said. “He didn’t know what was going on, didn’t know where he was at.”

Soon afterward, Kevin’s car was found in a field.

“It was down in the field, off the gravel road. It looked like he had hopped the ditch, went down into the field. They found it in the middle of the field,” Fred told Local 4 News.

“There’s been so many theories. Everybody has an opinion on it. I think he got into trouble with somebody and somebody killed him. We don’t know who, why or what.”

“He did get in trouble with the cops,” Fred said. “I don’t think he was a runaway. I think something happened to him.”

Fred says his brother’s prescriptions were left in his car. If he had taken off, he would have taken his medications with him. Additionally, he left his tax refund on the family refrigerator. If he had run off, he would have needed money.

The family asks for any tips that will help them find Kevin. Meanwhile, they still have some of his belongings stored – they can’t bear to think about disposing of them.

“If you know something, even if it’s an anonymous tip, just let us know so the family can have closure on it,” Fred said. “It’s almost like, whoever, if they did take him, committed the perfect crime, because there’s no evidence.”

If you have information about this case, please contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, 563-652-3312.