Officials found his truck.

But Gary James Swanson, who went missing May 22, 2003, hasn’t been seen for years.

Gary is 50 now. Family members last saw him about 7:30 p.m. that evening around the 1400 block of 120th Avenue in Aledo.

In a note and a voice mail, he told his family not to worry, and that he was safe.

That evening, his dog was found tied up at a convenience store.

Two days after Gary disappeared, his abandoned vehicle was discovered about an hour and 45 minutes south of Aledo in Loraine, Illinois, near Quincy. The vehicle had been burned.

It may have been Gary someone saw hitchhiking in the Bushnell, Ill., area on May 29 of that year, but that has not been confirmed.

Right after he vanished, his mother said he was under a lot of stress: His house burned down in March 2002, his fiancée left him in June 2002, and in September 2002 he was involved in a car accident.

Gary, described as a religious, family-oriented man, developed memory problems.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office told Local 4 News there have been no new developments in the case, which remains open.

Gary Swanson

Gary is described as 6’ 8” tall, and he weighs about 225 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He wore wire-frame glasses, and size 14 tan-colored Red Wing work boots.

He has a tattoo of a bulldog with “Big Dog” on his right shoulder blade, as well as a bulldog on the inside of his right ankle.

Gary’s status is considered “missing – endangered.” He is hypoglycemic and may become disoriented or suffer memory loss because of his condition. He shows symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD.)

If anyone has information that could help locate Gary, please call the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department at 309-582-5194.