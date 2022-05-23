A $1,000 Crime Stoppers reward is being offered for the whereabouts of a missing Chicago woman who has ties to the Quad-Cities.

The family and friends of Sheena Gibbs, 40 – she was born Nov. 16, 1981 – continue to spread the word about her disappearance.

(contributed photo.)

The last time anyone communicated with her – which was by text to a friend – was Nov. 8.

She lived in Rogers Park. Sheena’s mother and other relatives live in Davenport. She stayed with a family member in September of 2021 in Davenport, then returned to the Chicago area.

Sheena is 5’9” tall, and weighs about 180 pounds, with black, shoulder-length hair.

Sheena, a graduate of Northwestern University, is a cancer survivor and social-justice activist. She worked at the University of Illinois-Chicago, where she scheduled COVID-19 tests.

Her case is classified as a high-risk missing person.

Poster for Sheena Gibbs, a missing Chicago woman with Quad-City ties.

In an Instagram message, her family pleads for help: “Our family desperately needs your help! Hopefully the private investigator who is working this case can uncover some information that the Chicago Police Department has not. We’re counting on you to help us get there by your continued contributions. We love Sheena and want her found!”

Her aunt, who is the sister of Sheena’s mother, has experienced the loss of a child. “I feel that no parent should ever have to lose their child,” she told Local 4 News. “The problem is she doesn’t know what happened to her child.”

If you know of any information that could help police find Sheena, please call the Chicago Police Department Area 3 SVU at 312-744-8266; or call BAMFI at 877-97-BAMFI – the Black and Missing Foundation.

Sheena’s case is featured in a number of missing-persons websites and social media sites.

Visit Sheena Gibbs’ gofundme here.