The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, family and friends of a 37-year-old missing woman continue to seek answers.

Melissa Trumpy, of Monticello, Wis., was last seen in Monroe, Wis., on Oct. 26, 2021.

She has ties to Shannon, Ill., in Carroll County, and is believed to have been in Shannon shortly before she disappeared. Her family received a phone call when Melissa didn’t show up to work the next morning.

She is described as being 5’10” with blue eyes and blonde hair, and she weighs 163 pounds.

Melissa Trumpy (contributed photo.)

Trumpy, a mother of three, was last seen leaving Monticello, Wisconsin heading toward her boyfriend’s house in Shannon, Illinois. Her truck was found the next day, abandoned on Bolton Road, near Freeport.

Her family and friends continue to hunt for her, especially in the area where her truck was discovered. Her belongings still were in the vehicle.

Mandy, Melissa’s sister, says she wonders whether Melissa was killed.

“I want to be able to put her to rest, I want all of us to have closure, it’s not fair to those kids, it’s not fair to us, it’s not fair to my mom as a mother to just have to not know,” she said.

Melissa’s boyfriend, Derek Hammer, is in custody for drug-related charges but not in connection with Trumpy’s disappearance, officials told Local 4 News.

Officials have still not officially named a suspect in Trumpy’s disappearance.

Search parties have been conducted in Carroll County and Stephenson Counties in Illinois, where the investigation has focused.

At one point, the Green County Sheriff’s Office even asked Green County residents with rural property, especially from Monroe to the south, to check the properties for anything out of the ordinary and to report any findings to the Green County Sheriff’s Office at 608-328-9401.

This investigation is being conducted by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Northwest Illinois Critical Incident Response Team, the Green County Sheriff’s Office, Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office and several other law enforcement agencies and other organizations.

Carroll County Crime Stoppers asks anyone with information to call 815-244-7867. Callers’ information will remain anonymous, and tips could lead to a cash reward.