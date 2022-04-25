A man who has been missing from East Moline for more than four years appears on missing-persons sites.

His photos are clear. His description is clear.

But details about his disappearance are blurry.

According to the Missing Persons Awareness Network, Daniel was 29 when he was last seen Oct. 5, 2017, in East Moline. He is 34 now.

He is described as 5'10" to 5'11," weighing 160-170 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Daniel Claeys (from Missing Persons Awareness Network.)

Police spoke to his girlfriend at time, and also spoke with a friend who was in Arizona with Daniel and returned to the Quad-Cities.

Captain Brian Folst of the East Moline Police Department told Local 4 News that Daniel’s mother reported him missing in 2019, but he had disappeared before that.

His mother usually heard from him on birthdays, Catain Folst said.

The last time anyone saw him he was in a truck in East Moline. The truck belonged to someone else who let Daniel use the vehicle. Eventually, a stolen-vehicle report was filed on the truck, too, Captain Folst said.

“We believe he left the area again in 2017, ad left with that same truck someplace,” Captain Folst said.

The truck has not been located.

Captain Folst said Daniel’s cash flow stopped completely in 2017.

Police spoke to a person of interest who saw Daniel, but no arrest has been made and the case remains open.

Daniel has ties to Arizona, and at one time had moved there with a girlfriend.

According to the Missing Persons Awareness Network, Daniel’s left eye has a cloudy appearance because of a condition known as corneal hydrops.

He has a tattoo on his neck of “Claeys” in script-style writing, a tattoo of “Dan” on his left forearm and a tattoo of praying hands on his shoulder or upper arm. Both of Daniel’s ears and his tongue are pierced.

If you have any information about Daniel’s whereabouts call East Moline Police at 309-752-1547.