Police were on the 1500 block of West Locust Street early Saturday after a report that a vehicle struck a house.

The incident happened about 1:10 a.m., police said. Officers, who were looking for a suspect, said no one was injured. A crime-scene technician took photos of the damage, which is on the lower part of the structure.

We do not know whether anyone was arrested in connection with the incident. We will stay in contact with police to provide details when they become available.