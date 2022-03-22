A pedestrian was struck by a car shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday near the Phillips 66 station at the corner of Iowa and Locust Streets, Davenport.

Davenport Police put up crime-scene tape and blocked the area of Locust Street while their investigation continued. A shoe lay in the street.

An ambulance arrived at the scene. Police said the pedestrian was a man, but did not identify him.

We do not know how badly the man was injured or whether any arrests have been made in connection with the crash. We will provide details as soon as we can on Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com.

Heavy police presence in the area of Iowa and Locust St., Davenport. pic.twitter.com/1HKx1Fzu9K — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) March 23, 2022

Heavy police presence in the areas of LeClaire and Iowa Streets on Locust St., Davenport. Police have set up crime scene tape. pic.twitter.com/YmUDIT8fOo — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) March 23, 2022