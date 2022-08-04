Someone was struck and injured by a vehicle shortly before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W Locust St., Davenport.

A Mississippi Valley Fair Board member told our Local 4 News crew the condition of the person was unknown. We do not know what kind of vehicle was involved.

The board member said two ambulances were pulled out of the mud because the vehicles became stuck on their way to a patient, who eventually was transported from the scene.

The incident apparently happened in the southwest corner of the fairgrounds in a grassy area used for parking. Officers examined an SUV that was surrounded by crime-scene tape.

Officers examine a vehicle at the scene after someone was struck late Wednesday at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. (photo by Bryan Bobb.)

We will stay in contact with police to provide details when they become available.