A Vermont couple is in custody after police allege they were found in a stolen recreational vehicle with methamphetamine and a gun in Davenport.

Deanna Corey, 38, of Bellow Falls, Vermont, faces felony charges of controlled substance violation, first-degree theft, and failure to affix a drug-tax stamp, court records show.

Jason Goforth Jr., 49, also of Bellow Falls, Vermont, faces felony charges of first-degree theft and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to court records.

Deanna Corey (L) and Jason Goforth Jr. (Scott County Jail)

Shortly after 4:30 p.m. Thursday, police “located a traffic problem” at Elmore Avenue and Kimberly Road, according to arrest affidavits.

Police allege the two were in a stolen 2020 Dutch Star Recreational Vehicle valued at $415,000, affidavits show.

The RV was reported stolen out of Knoxville, Tennessee, and this was confirmed by Knoxville, Tennessee, Police, court records say.

Police allege Goforth had a Smith and Wesson Model 640 .38 caliber gun. His prior convictions, according to police in arrest affidavits, include felony battery (2003 Florida), kidnap-false imprisonment (2003 Florida), unauthorized use of a vehicle (1997 Texas), aggravated robbery (1997 Florida), and theft (2005 Texas).

Police allege Corey had 40.65 grams of crystal meth in four separate packages weighing 28.75 grams, 4.75 grams, 4.05 grams, and 3.10 grams, “which are weights methamphetamine is known to be sold at,” affidavits show. “The total weight equates to approximately 400 individual dosage units.”

Corey admitted she had the RV for about three months and had many belongings in it, police allege in affidavits. She said she was living in the RV with Goforth.

Gofoth is being held on a total $120,000 bond in Scott County Jail, where Corey is being held on a total $28,000 bond. Both are set to appear Jan. 12 in Scott County Court.