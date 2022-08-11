A 32-year Moline man faces a felony charge after a victim told police the man used verbal threats and made a hand gesture to imitate a gun.

Demetrius Williams faces a felony charge of second-degree robbery and a serious misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree criminal mischief, court records say.

Shortly before 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, Davenport Police were dispatched to the SC Mini Mart, 1511 W. Locust St., Davenport, for a disturbance, arrest affidavits say.

Officers met with the victim, who is the store owner. The victim said Williams had run off.

The victim also was the clerk. He said Williams told him to place several items and merchandise into a bag. The victim said Williams made verbal threats if the victim called anyone, affidavits say.

The victim said he was afraid for his safety and complied with Williams, and said the incident was on his security cameras, affidavits say. Williams was seen on camera being hostile and making gestures to the victim to place items into a bag.

After a second customer walked inside the store, Williams walked outside to look around. He tried to walk back inside the store to get the items but was locked out. Williams became upset and made hand gestures to imitate a gun and pointed it at his head as he yelled, affidavits say.

According to the victim, Williams said he was going to kill him while Williams was locked out and still making a hand gesture to imitate a gun, affidavits say.

Williams was unable to get back inside the store. He used a closed-fist punch to hit the front glass door and damaged it. The victim said the cost to repair the window would be around $500, affidavits say.

Williams, who is being held on $10,000 bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing Aug. 19 in Scott County Court.