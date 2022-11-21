An 18-year-old Davenport woman has been released on bond after police allege she stole several gift cards from Walmart while she worked there.

Glenda Mae Christner faces a Class D felony charge of second-degree theft, court records show.

Glenda Mae Christner (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

Shortly after 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Davenport Police responded to Walmart, 5811 Elmore Ave., for a report of a theft involving an employee, an arrest affidavit says.

Christner was employed by Walmart for about a year. After she was read her Miranda Rights, she admitted to police that, starting in August, she stole several gift cards, police allege in affidavits.

She said she would activate a gift card and ring it up but never pay for it. Christner said she did this about 15 times. She said she put about $300 on each git card each time, according to an affidavit.

The affidavit says the total value of gift cards activated but never purchased is $7,730.02.

The sentence for a Class D felony can be up to five years plus a fine.