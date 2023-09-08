A couple of recent burglaries at businesses in Davenport have the attention of police. One of the businesses has been the repeated target of thieves.

Local 4 News obtained surveillance footage that shows the crime as it happens. You can see the break-in at the Vaporosity Shop a few days ago on Sunday. It recorded two people in the store, and you can see one of them leap over the counter.

This is the second burglary at the store. The owner says the first happened in July.

Additionally, Fresh Blends posted on Facebook a break-in occurred there for the third time since the shop moved to the Davenport location. The smoothie and juice bar says they were broken into from their back door, and the post shows the door’s glass smashed.

The door is now boarded up.

Michael Frachalla spoke to the Davenport Police Department about prevention tips businesses could use. They include: