Family Resources, a local non-profit, sheds light on Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month during February.

February is National Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, according to a news release. One in three U.S. teens will experience physical, sexual, or emotional abuse from someone they’re in a relationship with before they become adults, the release says.

Feb. 7 is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Day. An easy way to support this initiative is to wear orange on Feb. 7. Family Resources asks community members to wear orange to bring attention to this tough issue that affects members of the Quad Cities community.

Family Resources offers comprehensive survivors services to survivors all across Iowa and Illinois. We empower survivors through programs such as survivor services offering support and services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault because we are committed to our values of safety, integrity, trauma informed care, partnership, and diversity and inclusion. In 2022 alone, Family Resources responded to 6,585 crisis line calls, 396 served in our sheltering and housing services, and 1,200 served through our domestic abuse program.