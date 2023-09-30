The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office seeks help from the public after one person was injured in a home invasion, a Friday news release says.

At 2:38 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, Whiteside County Deputies were called to the 1600 block of Riverdale Road in Rock Falls for a disturbance. Deputies determined that a home invasion occurred that resulted in an occupant of the residence “suffering significant injuries,” the release says.

Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office (whiteside.org)

According to the release, after more investigation, arrest warrants were issued for for Candie L. Hodge, 38, of Sterling, and Christopher R. Standard, 37, of Rock Falls.

Hodge faces charges of home invasion, a Class X felony; aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony; and mob action, a Class 4 felony, according to the release.

Hodge was being held in the Whiteside County Jail awaiting court proceedings, the release says. Standard is “wanted for the offense of home invasion.”

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of Standard to contact the sheriff’s office Division of Criminal Investigation.