Whiteside County Sheriff John F. Booker has issued a news release asking people to beware of the Arrest Warrant Scam.

“We’ve recently received several reports of the Arrest Warrant Scam,” Booker says in the release.

Here’s how it works: Scammers create a fake caller ID, which allows them to call you and appear to be calling from a local police, sheriff, or other law enforcement agency, even using the name of one of our actual deputies.

The scammer says there is a warrant out for your arrest, but that you can pay a fine to avoid further criminal charges.

“The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office WILL NOT call, text, or email anyone demanding a form of payment, especially by bitcoin, and or gift cards. We prefer knocking on the door, and serving these warrants in person,” Booker says.

If you receive a call from these scammers do not give them any personal information, and certainly do not make a payment over the phone or through a kiosk, he advises. “If you receive a call like this, and you’re still not convinced it is a scam, contact your local authorities directly,” Booker says. .

Here are some other ways these con artist work:

The scammer says you’ve won a sweepstakes or lottery but you must send money to collect.

The scammer says your assets are frozen until you pay a fake debt, fine, or lien.

The scammer says he’ll help you recover money you already lost in a scam.

The scammer says she’s collecting back taxes or immigration fees.

The scammer threatens to fine you, put you in prison, or take your property unless you pay.

The scammer says they’re protecting you from being scammed.

The scammer tells you to take money out of your bank account, tells you to wire money, get a gift card, or buy cryptocurrency.

The scammer demands secrecy, tells you to act right away, and says you’re about to lose money.

If a scammer contacts you, your report can help stop them by going to ReportFraud.ftc.gov. Share as much information as you can, including: