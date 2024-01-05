The Rock Falls Police Department is investigating the theft of a go-kart from the 900 block of Regan Road in Rock Falls, a news release says.

The theft occurred about 5:15 p.m. Dec. 28, police say.

The go-kart was recovered in a field near Luther and Hahnaman Roads in rural Tampico

later that evening, according to the release. “It is suspected that the go-kart may have been driven to that location,” the release says.

Rock Falls Police ask the public to help identify the person in images from a private-security camera. Police ask anyone with information about the case to contact the Rock Falls Police Department at 815-622-1140 or Whiteside County Crime Stoppers at 815-625-STOP.