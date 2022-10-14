A 28-year-old Rock Island man faces a felony charge after a witness told police he was driving a stolen car and helping cut the catalytic converter off another.

Taylor Anderson faces a charge of second-degree theft, court records say.

Taylor Anderson (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

Shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday, Davenport Police responded to North Lincoln Avenue and West Locust Street for a call about suspicious activity, an arrest affidavit says.

According to the affidavit, a witness saw Anderson driving a stolen 2008 Dodge Avenger SE with an estimated value of $2,000.

A witness also saw Anderson “participating” in cutting the catalytic converter off a 2009 Green Hyundai Santa Fe, the affidavit says.

Anderson, released on his own recognizance, is set to appear in Scott County Court on Nov. 3.

According to a “Motortrend” website article, theft of catalytic converters is on the rise because the devices contain precious metals such as platinum, palladium and rhodium.