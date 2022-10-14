A 28-year-old Rock Island man faces a felony charge after a witness told police he was driving a stolen car and helping cut the catalytic converter off another.
Taylor Anderson faces a charge of second-degree theft, court records say.
Shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday, Davenport Police responded to North Lincoln Avenue and West Locust Street for a call about suspicious activity, an arrest affidavit says.
According to the affidavit, a witness saw Anderson driving a stolen 2008 Dodge Avenger SE with an estimated value of $2,000.
A witness also saw Anderson “participating” in cutting the catalytic converter off a 2009 Green Hyundai Santa Fe, the affidavit says.
Anderson, released on his own recognizance, is set to appear in Scott County Court on Nov. 3.
According to a “Motortrend” website article, theft of catalytic converters is on the rise because the devices contain precious metals such as platinum, palladium and rhodium.