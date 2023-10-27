The woman accused of concealing her son’s body made an appearance in court.

Sushi Staples (Rock Island Police Department)

Sushi Staples’ defense attorney argued for her release from jail in court and filed a motion to get her out of jail while awaiting the trial. The judge scheduled a hearing for that motion for November 2. Staples’ attorney also expressed concerns for her fitness to stand trial and asked for an evaluation on Staples to sort out the concerns.

Staple’s faces multiple charges for concealing her son’s body after his accidental death.