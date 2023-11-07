A woman accused of hiding her son’s body appeared in court again to find out if she can go home before trial.

Sushi staples is facing four counts, including the concealment of her son’s body. Assistant State Attorney John McCooley argued that Staples is a flight risk, saying she could flee to another state and argued that she may pose threats to the public. Representing Staples, defense attorney Hany Khoury argued that Staples serves no threat to the community, based on her record over the years.

Staples is due back in court Wednesday, November 15.