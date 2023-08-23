Rock Island police have made another arrest related to the case of the death of 17 year old Daniel Taylor of Taylor Ridge back in April.

Tationna T. Taylor, 19, of Rock Island, has been charged with one count of home invasion, a class X felony category A. According to the complaint filed with the Circuit Court of the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit in Rock Island County, on or about April 14, 2023, “Tationna Taylor knowingly directed Napoleon Jackson and J.S., a minor, to the home of D.T. and provided instructions to access the home with the intent that the offense of Home Invasion be committed.”

Tationna Taylor (Rock Island Police Department)

Jackson, 16, was arrested in Newton, Iowa in April and is being charged as an adult on charges of first degree murder, home invasion and aggravated battery. A 15 year old boy was arrested on April 18 on charges of first degree murder and home invasion.

Taylor is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in September.