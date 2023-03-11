A 23-year-old Davenport woman is behind bars after police allege she was involved in a shooting Saturday morning, according to a news release and arrest affidavits.

Shalynda Montgomery (Scott County Jail)

Shalynda S. Montgomery faces felony charges of attempted murder, going armed with intent, and willful injury causing serious injury, court records say.

Shortly after 8 a.m., Davenport Police responded to the 600 block of West 63rd Street in reference to reports of gunfire and a victim. An injured woman with multiple gunshot wounds was transported to Genesis Medical Center – East Campus, according to arrest affidavits. Multiple 9mm casings were recovered at the scene, according to arrest affidavits.

Police allege Montgomery had a loaded 9mm gun and into a structure where she believed a victim was, then “discharged the firearm at the victim multiple times, which led to the victim being seriously injured,” arrest affidavits say. “The intent of the discharged rounds was to cause intimidation, injury or death.”

After Montgomery was read her Miranda Rights, she admitted she entered the residence and shot the victim after a brief struggle, police allege in affidavits.

Montgomery was being held in Scott County Jail on Saturday night. The incident remains under investigation. No further information was available late Saturday.