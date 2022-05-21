A 19-year-old Davenport woman is behind bars after police say she shot another person on Thursday.

Dariuana Combs faces felony charges of Intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury – causing serious injury.

Shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, Davenport Police responded to the 2700 block of McKinley Avenue for a report of gunfire and a possible gunshot victim, an arrest affidavit says.

Officers found a victim with a gunshot wound to his right leg, the affidavit says. Police say Combs approached the victim brandishing a semi-automatic handgun after he tried to separate physical altercation between two other subjects.

Police say she fired one gun shot in the air, and then fired another shot toward the victim and another subject, striking the victim in the lower portion of his right leg, the affidavit says. The victim was transported to Genesis Medical Center – East Campus where he underwent surgery for the wound.

Combs, who is being held on $10,000 bond in Scott County Jail, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing May 31.