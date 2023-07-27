A woman is behind bars after a suspicious death in Rock Island yesterday.

The Rock Island Police Department began an investigation into a suspicious death in the 1700 block of 20 1⁄2 Avenue on July 26 at about 9:30 a.m. Later that day, at about 7:29 p.m., Sushi M. Staples, age 37, was taken into custody on charges of concealment of death and obstruction of justice. She was taken to the Rock Island County Jail, pending a first court appearance on these charges.

Sushi Staples (Rock Island Police Department)

Brian Gustafson, Rock Island County coroner, said the deceased person is a John Doe (age unknown), and an autopsy will be performed Friday morning. He will likely identify the man tomorrow.

This incident remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division. Further details regarding this incident will be released as they become available.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.