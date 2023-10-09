A 27-year-old Davenport woman is in custody after Iowa State Patrol allege she led a chase in a stolen car with suspected methamphetamine in it.

Marissa Padavich faces felony charges of eluding – 25 mph over the limit – second or subsequent; and second-degree theft; and aggravated misdemeanor charges of possession of controlled substance – second or offense; and driving while barred, court records say.

Marissa Padavich (Scott County Jail)

Shortly before 2:45 a.m. Monday, Iowa State Patrol attempted a traffic stop on a beige 2010 Buick Lacrosse speeding 64 mph in a posted 55 mph zone and also for a stolen Iowa license plate on Interstate 74 westbound at the Grant Street overpass, police allege in arrest affidavits. The car failed to stop and a pursuit began, affidavits say.

Padavich was driving 64 mph in a 55 mph zone on I-74 west bound at the Grant Street overpass confirmed by in car radar, arrest affidavits show. The rear Iowa dealer license plate was flagged as stolen.

The car came to a stop for lights and sirens, “but then fled at a high rate of speed. (Padavich) continued to flee from police running numerous stop signs, red lights, and skidding around corners operating the vehicle in a reckless manor around the west side of Bettendorf City and the east side of Davenport City,” police allege in affidavits.

Padavich allegedly averaged a speed 25 mph or more over the speed limit “on multiple roadways” and continued to flee until having to be forcefully stopped by police using a PIT maneuver on the 6100 block of North Brady Street.

PIT means precision immobilization technique, in which a pursuing car forces a fleeing car to turn sideways.

Police allege Padavich had an Iowa driver’s license status of barred habitual offender from Aug. 16, 2021, until Aug. 14, 2025.

According to affidavits, the Buick was stolen out of Silverthrone Colorado.

A meth pipe was in plain view in the driver’s seat. In the center console was a clear plastic bag with a crystal substance suspected to be meth and a glass jar with more suspected meth residue. In the rear passenger map pocket were two Iowa license plates that returned to a stolen vehicle out of Davenport, police allege in affidavits.

Padavich was being held on $5,000 bond Monday in Scott County Jail. She is set for a preliminary hearing Oct. 19 in Scott County Court.



