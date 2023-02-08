GALESBURG, Ill – A 50-year-old Maquon woman pleaded not guilty Wednesday in connection with the dismembered body of a former police chief discovered in a storage unit.

Marcy Oglesby appeared in Knox County Court where a detective testified about the grisly remains law enforcement discovered in October 2022 in Roberts Self Storage, Maquon. Oglesby faces multiple charges including murder, attempted murder and concealment of a death.

Marcy Oglesby (photo: Knox County Sheriff’s Department)

Knox County Sheriff’s Department Detective Jeremy Moore testified that the body has been identified as Richard Young, a former Maquon police chief who had been in a relationship with Oglesby.

Moore also testified about the night the body was discovered. An employee at the storage facility called law enforcement about a smell coming from the storage unit, he said. After that, investigators contacted the facility owner.

Oglesby came to the unit where investigators saw a box. Moore said she told investigators they would find a body inside the cardboard box. Liquid was oozing from the box, which had cat litter underneath it, Moore said.

Moore said the body was in a state of decomposition. Inside the box, the body’s head was in a pillowcase and the torso was wrapped in a flannel shirt. The lower half of the body was wrapped in plastic, Moore said.

The investigation

Moore also said another person may face charges in the case. The detective said Young had been given substances that led to his death.

At the home where Oglesby and Young lived together with another person, Moore said, investigators found evidence including 25 eye drop bottles and receipts, three smart phones, two flip phones and two laptops.

Moore said Oglesby was trying to leave her relationship with Young. Oglesby sold some of Young’s guns after his death, Moore testified.

The courtroom was packed Wednesday during the session that lasted a little less than an hour. The session is set to continue Thursday. Oglesby remains in custody in Knox County Jail.

The incident in 2022

In October 2022, detectives from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 50-year-old suspect in connection with a body found in a Maquon, Ill., storage unit.

Photo by Trae Harris

Oglesby was arrested originally on a warrant for concealment of a death. Oglesby also was arrested on two unrelated Fulton County warrants for fraud and deceptive practices on Friday, Oct. 7, the release says.

Deputies from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to storage units at 105 E. 3rd St., Maquon, Ill., after a complaint of a suspicious odor, according to a news release.

Deputies met with the manager of the storage facility and the facility’s owner. The owner of the unit unlocked and opened the unit for deputies, and said the smell was from an opossum that had died in the unit, the release says.

Deputies contacted Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigations and other investigators. After a search warrant was obtained, the box was opened, the release says, and decomposed human remains were inside.

The owner of the storage unit was detained and later taken to OSF St. Mary Medical Center, the release says.

Maquon is a Knox County village along Illinois Highway 97 and Knox County Highway 20, about a mile north of Illinois Highway 8.