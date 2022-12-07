A 35-year-old Davenport woman has been sentenced to up to 10 years in prison after the death of an infant in 2021.

Earlier, Brandi Lyn Ahlgren was arrested on a warrant in connection with the Feb. 7 death of a 22-day-old child, according to an arrest affidavit. Davenport Police, Firefighters and Medic responded to the 2600 block of Oak Street shortly before 6 a.m. that day, the affidavit says.

Brandi Ahlgren (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

Emergency responders determined Ahlgren “knowingly and willingly was the sole caretaker/parent of the infant/victim at the time of the incident and (she) created an environment of substantial risk to the victim’s physical health and safety,” the affidavit says.

According to the affidavit, “The intoxicated state and actions of the defendant created an unsafe sleep environment which contributed to the Infant’s death.”

Ahlgren at first faced a felony charge of child endangerment – death. She pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of child endangerment resulting in serious injury, according to court documents.

Court records say Ahlgren, who was sentenced Friday, will receive credit on the sentence for time spent in the Scott County Jail.